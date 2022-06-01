A viral video shows the singer wiping his face with a towel and gesturing to someone off-camera about the ventilation at the venue. Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

As the nation continues to mourn singer KK’s demise, videos from his last concert in Kolkata yesterday show the singer Sweating profusely and complaining of discomfort. The videos show the 53-year-old singer looking very uncomfortable while he performed at Nazrul Mancha on Tuesday night.

The singer had performed for almost an hour at a concert organised by Gurudas College. Several fans have alleged that the air-conditioning at the indoor venue was not working. Many have also claimed that the venue was overcrowded. According to an Indian Express report, the singer had complained to the organisers about the condition and even asked them to dim the spotlights on him.

A viral video shows the singer wiping his face with a towel and gesturing to someone off-camera about the ventilation at the venue.

AC wasn't working at Nazrul Mancha. he performed their and complained abt it bcoz he was sweating so badly..it wasnt an open auditorium. watch it closely u can see the way he was sweating, closed auditorium, over crowded,

Legend had to go due to authority's negligence.

Other videos show the singer being rushed outside after his performance ended. The clip shows KK being hurriedly escorted out of the venue by his team.

Soon after his concert, KK complained of “feeling heavy” and was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed. He was declared dead at the hospital. "KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said. Doctors said that they suspect he passed way due to a “suspected cardiac arrest”.

Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death at the New Market police station and sent the body for post-mortem. KK is survived by his wife and two sons. The singer's family has arrived in Kolkata and visited the CMRI Hospital, where his body was kept.

KK was one of the most popular singers of the late 1990s and 2000s. He made his debut in the music industry with his album Pal. The acclaimed singer gave audiences several chartbusters like Ajab Si, Khuda Jaane, Yaaron, Pyaar Ke Pal, Tadap Tadap and more.

