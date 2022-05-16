Born to action director Sham Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal began his Bollywood journey with a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012. The actor got married to actress Katrina Kaif in December 2021.

Vicky Kaushal turns 34 on 16 May. The actor is known predominantly for his work in the Hindi film industry. In a career spanning nearly a decade, Kaushal has established himself as one of the leading actors. Born to action director Sham Kaushal, Vicky Kaushal began his Bollywood journey with a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012. The same year, Kaushal worked as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur. However, it was with Masaan in 2015 that the actor came into the limelight.

The actor got married to actress Katrina Kaif in December 2021 and the couple often shares PDA moments on their social media handles. Here are some of the couple's PDA moments on the occasion of Kaushal's birthday:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are on a sugar rush in New York. With his hand around Katrina’s shoulders, Vicky never shies away from showing his love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the occasion of their one month marriage anniversary, Katrina shared an adorable picture with Vicky. The actor can be seen embracing his lady love in a warm hug and we are in awe of them.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal feels like every day is Valentine’s Day with Katrina Kaif. One the day of love, their fans were treated to this mushy picture of the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The couple celebrated their first Lohri after marriage. Both Katrina and Vicky are in their casuals while enjoying a bonfire.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

A pool picture was too much to handle for the couple’s fans. Katrina and Vicky seem to can’t get enough of each other in this “me and mine” picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal looks handsome in a black suit while Katrina Kaif looks stunning in her blue dress. The couple raised the bar in their attires for the occasion of a birthday bash.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky is giving Katrina the tightest hug while celebrating their first Christmas together after tying the knot. “Meri Christmas” highlights the love Vicky has for Katrina.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.