Actor Vicky Kaushal recently stated in an interview that he feels fortunate to have found a life partner in Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Since their wedding, the two actors have been ruling hearts and becoming everyone's favourite. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, has spoken about Katrina Kaif for the first time since his marriage and heaped praise on her.

Vicky Kaushal recently told Hello Magazine that he is fortunate to have found a life partner in Katrina. The Uri actor described Katrina as "smart and clever," adding that he learns a lot from her. “Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I’m very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she’s an extremely wise, intelligent and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day,” Vicky said.

Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal also mentioned his wedding with Katrina Kaif while talking about the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic. “There are a lot of blessings I could count for myself in these two terrible years. On the personal front, of course, there was my marriage and knowing my family was safe and sound. On the professional front, I’m thankful for when shoots restarted," the actor added.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of his appearance on the magazine's cover on his official Instagram account. His wife, actress Katrina Kaif, was among the first to express her affection, leaving a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif married in Rajasthan in December 2021. Vicky Kaushal is working on a variety of projects at the moment. Sam Bahadur, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, will include the actor. In addition, he has been working on Govinda Naam Mera. Kiara Advani plays the female lead in the film. Apart from this, Vicky is working on The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.