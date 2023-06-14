Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has turned out to be a surprise hit at the box office. While the slice-of-life rom-com is inching towards the Rs 60 crore mark at the domestic market, it is also overtaking some Bollywood biggies with its performance at the ticket windows. Here’s how…

The CI circuit (Central India circuit), which has turned out to be the best-performing circuit for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has contributed over Rs 2.85 crore for the film. Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Kisi Ki Jaan and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, which currently stand at Rs 2.98 crore and Rs 2.96 core in this circuit, will be soon taken over by the ZHZB.

The strong run of the film will be affected by two big releases — Ezra Miller’s The Flash and Prabhas starrer Adipurush. Both films are expected to open big at the ticket windows.

Talking about the positive response, Sara recently said, “It feels happy that people are giving love to the film. I had come to watch the film with my mother and brother on Sunday and they both cried during the film. Watching my mother and brother cry in my film, I genuinely felt that this is why we make films – to see people we care about have an emotional experience.”

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame, the film also features Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood and others in prominent roles.

