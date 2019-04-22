Vicky Kaushal resumes work after on-set injury during filming of Bhanu Pratap Singh's horror film

Vicky Kaushal has resumed work, a few days after the actor fractured his cheekbone while shooting for Bhanu Pratap Singh's untitled horror film in Gujarat.

The actor told Bombay Times, "I am resuming work. The injury is going to take some time to heal." Vicky sustained injuries while filming an action sequence in a ship at night, where he had to run and open a door. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital by the crew and flown back to Mumbai for further treatment. He got 13 stitches for the same.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the team had been shooting for the film for five days. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. Singh, who previously served as Mozez Singh (Zubaan) and Shashank Khaitan's (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania) assistant director, will be making his directorial debut with the film. It was previously reported that Karan Johar will be producing the film. Mirror adds that the team had shot a significant chunk of the film during January in Mumbai.

Vicky is currently heading to Russia to shoot for Udham Singh, the actor confirmed in a statement to the daily. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Udham Singh is a biopic on the revolutionary freedom fighter.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 12:05:42 IST

