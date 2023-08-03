At the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, actor Vicky Kaushal spoke about the stark difference in his and wife Katrina Kaif’s family backgrounds. He amusingly revealed, “One was a complete Punjabi side of the family and the other side was UK-returned. The stark difference was quite visible.”

He added, “Everyone was there at the bar, I wouldn’t say it was the bar but it was actually the food counter. After all, no one can beat the Punjabis in terms of eating! In fact, most of the time, people attend weddings only for food.”

On his marriage with Katrina

“Our marriage is paranthas weds pancakes. They are the same only. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas,” Vicky told News Tak. He also said, “Even she eats parathas. She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe (Katrina loves paranthas made by my mom).”