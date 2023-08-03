Vicky Kaushal on his and Katrina Kaif's backgrounds: 'One was a Punjabi side of the family, the other side UK-returned'
The actor added, 'Everyone was there at the bar, I wouldn’t say it was the bar but it was actually the food counter.'
At the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, actor Vicky Kaushal spoke about the stark difference in his and wife Katrina Kaif’s family backgrounds. He amusingly revealed, “One was a complete Punjabi side of the family and the other side was UK-returned. The stark difference was quite visible.”
He added, “Everyone was there at the bar, I wouldn’t say it was the bar but it was actually the food counter. After all, no one can beat the Punjabis in terms of eating! In fact, most of the time, people attend weddings only for food.”
On his marriage with Katrina
“Our marriage is paranthas weds pancakes. They are the same only. She loves pancakes, I love paranthas,” Vicky told News Tak. He also said, “Even she eats parathas. She loves mom ke haath ke paranthe (Katrina loves paranthas made by my mom).”
Sharing his thoughts on love and arranged marriages, he added, “Love is important, marriage could be love or arranged. Understanding and compassion are important. It is important to understand that they are a different person, you are a different person and you have to come to an understanding as a couple. She doesn’t have to agree with me fully, and I don’t have to agree with her always. If that understanding exists, it doesn’t matter if the marriage is arranged or love. It should give happiness to the family, and to them most importantly.”
Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 costarring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, Revathy and Ranvir Shorey in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens during the Diwali weekend.
