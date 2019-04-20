Vicky Kaushal fractures cheekbone while shooting for Bhanu Pratap Singh's untitled horror film

Vicky Kaushal fractured his cheekbone while shooting for Bhanu Pratap Singh's untitled horror film in Gujarat on 18 April. The actor got 13 stitches for the injury. According to Mumbai Mirror, the team had been shooting for the film, which revolves around a ship laying unused by a beach in the town of Alang, for five days.

Kaushal sustained injuries while filming an action sequence in a ship at night, where he had to run and open a door. "Unfortunately, the door fell on him and he was badly hurt. He was rushed to a local hospital by the crew and flown to Mumbai on Friday morning," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar as the female lead. Singh, who has previously served as Mozez Singh (Zubaan) and Shashank Khaitan's (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania) assistant director, will be making his directorial debut with the film. It was previously reported that Karan Johar will be producing the film. Mirror adds that the team had shot a significant chunk of the film during January in Mumbai.

Kaushal was last seen in the patriotic drama Uri: The Surgical Strike, which went on to become one of the highest grossing films of 2019.

