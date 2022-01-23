Sharib Hashmi shared several photos from the wrap-up party of the film, and expressed his fondness for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

Director Laxman Utekar has been filming his next untitled film with actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Indore since December. Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi took to Instagram to share some happy photos with the cast. He wrote a detailed note thanking the entire team for their efforts.

In his emotional post, he mentioned that they had made beautiful memories with the ‘dream team’. He was full of praise for Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, and said that he was a ‘big fan’ of the actors now. He wrote, “Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan. Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you’re a sweetheart @vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara, @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave.. kyun nahin karti yaarr, you’re such a sweetheart really. @therakeshbedi sir truly honoured to share screen space with you #SushmitaMukherjee ji aap behadd kamaaal Hain, #NeerajSood bhaiii kab hoga apna aamna saamna #Inaamulhaq mere bhai apni pehli film jismein hum saath nahin thhe par phir bhi saath saath rahe.” Vicky commented on the photo, “Mere Bhai!”

He added, “Dialect Coach Pratiksha ji naye naye Indori shabd sikhaane ke liye bahut bahut Shukriyaa. The very efficient direction team #SujitDubey #Pavani #Aparajita #JuniorUtekar. Thank you everybody and the entire team of this film who made this journey so smooth and memorable.”

Vicky Kaushal replied to this heartwarming post, “Mere Bhai (my brother)” with a heart emoji. While this is the first time the URI actor and Sara Ali Khan will be on the screen together. The duo also had Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama lined up which has been postponed owing to the pandemic.