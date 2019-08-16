Veteran actress Vidya Sinha passes away at 71; Lata Mangeshkar, Bhumi Pednekar tweet condolences

Vidya Sinha, the star of middle-of-the-road Hindi movies such as Rajinigandha, Chhoti Si Baat and Pati Patni Aur Woh, died on Thursday due to lung and heart ailments. She was 71.

Sinha was recently admitted at a suburban hospital in Mumbai reportedly due to breathing problems.

"She passed away today at 12 PM at the hospital due to prolonged illness," Sinha's daughter Janhavi told Press Trust of India.

Born on 15 November 1947 to film producer Pratap S Rana in Mumbai, Vidya who began her career at the age of 18 as a model was crowned Miss Bombay after which several advertising stints led to a discovery by Basu Chatterjee.

The veteran actor made a name for herself with her woman-next-door characters opposite Amol Palekar in Rajnigandha and Chhoti Si Baat and in mainstream commercial space for Pati Patni Aur Woh, among others.

In a career spanning over four decades, she also featured in Josh, Love Story, Bodyguard and TV shows such as Kkavyanjali, Qubool Hai and Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.

Producer Rajan Shahi, who worked with the actor on the TV show Itti Si Khushi, said Sinha was not only extremely talented but "most importantly a very down to earth person."

"I remember her very sweet request... When she was cast to play a pivotal role in the show, she requested me if I would direct one of her scenes. I had stopped directing since long... but could not say no to such a senior and veteran actor... She was extremely warm and created a family bond with all unit and actors," he said in a statement.

TV actor Smriti Karla, who worked with Sinha on Itti Si Khushi, called her passing away "a big loss for the film and TV industry."

"As a child, I have seen her as a heroine and then I had the honour of working with her as my 'Dadi'... I remember gushing when she complimented me for being a fine actress. She was extremely loving and caring. We will miss her presence but she will live through her films," she said.

B-town mourned the demise of veteran actor. Condolences poured in from the film industry for the actor,

Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to express her grief

Aaj guni abhinetri Vidya Sinha ka aaj swargwas hua ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 15, 2019

Bhumi Pednekar, who plays Sinha's role in the rebooted version of Pati Patni Aur Woh, posted on Twitter her condolences.

Breaks my heart to know that #VidyaSinha ma'am has passed away. My heartfelt condolences to her family and everyone whose life has been touched by her. May her soul rest in peace. 🙏 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) August 15, 2019

Shabana Azmi too posted a tribute for the actor on her Twitter handle and wrote, "RIP Vidya Sinha."

RIP Vidya Sinha https://t.co/NqgWQsIdHG — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) August 15, 2019

Director Madhur Bhandarkar posted a sweet message for the actor.

Sad to hear demise of actress Vidya Sinha, she will be always remembered for her superlative performances in films like Rajnigandha, Chhoti si Baat & Pati Patni Aur Woh. My condolences to her family & friends. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9nXLSl2L1n — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 15, 2019

Raj Babbar took to social media to tweet his condolences

Sad to learn about the demise of the remarkably talented #VidyaSinha ji. Her charm & innocence redefined her roles, esp of the urban middle class woman which she played with ease. RIP Vidya Sinha ji. You shall always be remembered with respect. pic.twitter.com/wHGKEoInxp — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) August 16, 2019

An actress who was talented, beautiful and dignified and who we all loved in the 70’s, passes on to her next journey. #RIP #VidyaSinha pic.twitter.com/Unbz0XP2ta — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) August 15, 2019

