Yesteryear veteran actress Vidya Sinha has been hospitalised at a Mumbai hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after the actress' health deteriorated to a critical state, reports Spotboye.
Though the actress' present condition is better than what it was on Wednesday, she is not completely out of the danger zone, adds the report.
Her blood pressure and pulse rates are now under the measure, but Sinha shows signs of breathlessness the moment the PAP (a mode of respiratory ventilation) is removed. The actress has been diagnosed with lung and cardiac disorders. While she has suffered from lung issues for the past few years, the cardiac problem is relatively new.
The reports add that doctors had suggested an angiography for the actress but her relatives attending to Sinha were hesitant of the move.
Vidya Sinha became an overnight sensation in 1974 after her small-budget debut movie 'Rajnigandha' was hailed by the critics and the audience. She was adept at portraying a sort of delicate female sensuality in her movies, while retaining aspects of a modern working woman. Although the ideas of femininity are rooted in patriarchal subjugation, her portrayal of femininity was more focussed on realising herself as an independent human being and devoid of Western/post-colonial ideals. In movies, she would change her mind about her lovers, fight with men or seduce them with one look, her portrayals broke the mould of a docile and quintessentially 'innocent' image of Indian women. She helped her characters in realising their individuality, even if the roles weren't originally meant for that. It's sad that her popularity dipped in the late 70's and early 80's, when commercial movies that focused on hypersexualization of the female form took centre-stage and she was slowly cast out.
Known for her work on television and films, Vidya faced familial tensions in 2009, when in January, she filed a police complaint against her second husband Netaji Bhimrao Salunkhe of physically and mentally torturing her. The couple was divorced after that.
The actress has been part of many films, and is best known for her work in Rajnigandha, Chhoti Se Baat, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Safed Jhoot. Her most popular television shows include noted ones such as Kkavyanjali, Qubool Hai and more recently, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala.
