Venice International Film Festival 2018 Day 2: Lady Gaga makes splashy entry, The Favourite cast attend premiere

The second day of the Venice International Film Festival festival saw Jeff Goldblum and Tye Sheridan attend a press conference for their much-hyped movie The Mountain. Here is a round up of what happened on the day.

The Mountain press conference attended by Cast Jeff Goldblum, Tye Sheridan,Hannah Gross

Jeff Goldblum, Tye Sheridan, Director Rick Alverson and actress Hannah Gross attend a photo call for their drama titled The Mountain. The narrative, set in the 1950s, revolves around the life of a young man (Sheridan) in the 1950s who, after the death of his mother, goes to work for a doctor (played by Golgblum) who specialises in lobotomy.

Lady Gaga makes a splashy entry to mark the opening of her film A Star Is Born

The story of A Star Is Born revolves around seasoned musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovering and falling in love with struggling musician Ally (Lady Gaga). She had almost given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. Gaga made her entry in a classic 1950s styled dress atop a water taxi, ahead of the movie's 31 August premiere.

The Favourite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, premiered on the red carpet Thursday evening

The cast of The Favourite, including Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Nicholas Hoult, attended the premiere. The English period drama features Colman as Queen Anne, who ruled England in the early 1700s and was a last of the Stuart dynasty. Weisz plays Lady Sarah, Anne's friend and aid who helps the frail queen with her ill health and volatile temper. Things run smoothly till a new servant Abigail, (played by Emma Stone) arrives at court. Sarah finds Abigail endearing and takes her under her wing, while the latter notices opportunities at rising in rank through this association. As imminent wars occupy Sarah's attention, Abigail takes the opportunity to breach Sarah's trust and step in as Queen Anne's new companion.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 13:48 PM