The Favourite, featuring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz to premiere at BFI London Film Festival Gala

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite has been chosen as 2018's centrepiece American Express Gala at the BFI London Film Festival, reports Variety. The English period drama featuring Rachel Weisz, Olivia Colman and Emma Stone will have its UK premiere at the festival on 18 October.

The film is Lanthimos' third collaboration with Element Pictures after The Lobster and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Tricia Tuttle, the acting artistic director of the London Film Festival said The Favourite, was "wickedly funny". “The Favourite is a delight from start to finish, powered by a trio of riotous performances from Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, who are all clearly reveling in the wit and rhythm of the script,” added Tuttle.

Colman essays the role of Queen Anne, who ruled England in the early 1700s and was a last of the Stuart dynasty. Weisz plays Lady Sarah, Anne's friend and aid who helps the frail queen with her ill health and volatile temper. Things run smoothly till a new servant Abigail, (played by Emma Stone) arrives at court. Sarah finds Abigail endearing and takes her under her wing, while the latter notices opportunities at rising in rank through this association. As imminent wars occupy Sarah's attention, Abigail takes the opportunity to breach Sarah's trust and step in as Queen Anne's new companion.

The film also features Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, James Smith, Mark Gatiss and Jenny Rainsford. The 62nd BFI London Film Festival will take place between 10-21 October.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 18:54 PM