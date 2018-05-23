Kareena Kapoor Khan on Veere Di Wedding: 'For me, it was very different to be part of film with four girls'

The upcoming film Veere Di Wedding — starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania — is being eagerly awaited among this year's releases. For the first time, audiences will see A-list female stars come together for a women-led film.

Among the actors associated with the film, the name of Kareena Kapoor stands out given the fact that she is the most experienced among the four. Plus, having starred in an array of blockbusters, Kareena also is a bigger star than the other actors in the film. She has been paired opposite a fairly new actor Sumeet Vyas in the film. On this, she quipped: "I think I have chosen A-Lister heroine this time."

Sharing her funniest memories from the film's set, the actress said, "I think it would be throwing Sumeet Vyas off the moon in the film. That was quite funny because I have never done that in my career. I never had the opportunity to throw a hero off from a moon. So thank you, everyone for giving me this chance, I am sure it will go down in history."

Speaking about making the choice of accepting Veere Di Wedding, Kareena told DNA in an interview that the film portrays her in a never-seen-before role. "Ever since I read the script, I wanted to be a part of it. I’m glad that Rhea (Kapoor, producer) decided to make this film," she says. Revealing why the film is different, Kareena adds, "It’s not a typical chick flick with costumes and songs. It’s got soul and is about four girls coming together. It’s entertaining and the way they talk to each other is quite real. I guess that’s the reason Rhea didn’t want to call it a chick flick."

She told IANS, "I think what made me take up this part is that for me, as a commercial mainstream actor who is always used to working with mainstream actors, be it Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan... For me, it was very different to be part of a film with four girls."

Having worked in a film like Veere Di Wedding with strong independent female characters, it was natural that she was asked about her opinions on feminism. She replied, "I believe in equality. I wouldn't say I am a feminist, I would say I am a woman and above all, I am a human being. I am also as proud to be known as Saif Ali Khan's wife, as I am to be Kareena Kapoor. So that is just the way I am."

Kareena also informed that after Veere Di Wedding, she may be seen in another film. She has reportedly given nod to a script; the project will be announced soon. She also revealed that she is okay stepping into the digital platform, much like her husband (Saif Ali Khan stars in Netflix's Sacred Games), adds the DNA report.

Veere Di Wedding is slated to hit the theatres on 1 June.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: May 23, 2018 13:17 PM