Veere Di Wedding sequel reportedly in the works, might be directed by Alankrita Shrivastava

After recording a splendid box office collection, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania's Veere Di Wedding might be made into a series. Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava may take over from Shashanka Ghosh to don the director's mantle, reports DNA.

Although there is no official word from neither the director nor the producer, a source tells the publication that Ekta wants Shrivastava to be at helm of the sequel which will apparently have an all-women crew. "Nothing has been finalised yet, but that’s the idea they are toying with," the source tells DNA. Ekta had also stepped in to produce Lipstick under My Burkha after it was finally given the nod by the Central Board of Film Certification after months of conflict.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, Veere Di Wedding has raked in Rs 80 crore at the Indian box office. The film revolves around four female companions who struggle to have some semblance of a normal life while dealing with a million expectations from their families and society in general. Broken relationships, friendship, forgiveness and acceptance are some of the primary themes and above all: the power of female companionship.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 12:38 PM