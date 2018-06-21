After Veere Di Wedding, director Shashanka Ghosh plans to reunite with Sonam Kapoor for a gangster drama

Shashanka Ghosh, whose recent release Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania was a box office success, now plans to direct three films a year, according to Mumbai Mirror. “I’ve been taking four years to make each film as people have said ‘no’ to me all the time. But now, I’m game. I’m too old to take it easy,” he said.

Ghosh also has plans to reunite with Kapoor on another film, a gangster drama. “Eight years ago, I had wanted to meet Sonam for a gangster drama with an Alice In Wonderland vibe which would be shot at Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. It would have showcased her in a never-seen-before femme fatale avatar but the project was put on the back burner. I plan to revive it."

The filmmaker, who debuted with Waise Bhi Hota Hai Part II in 2003, has also directed the 2009 Indian western comedy Quick Gun Murugan.

The actress-filmmaker duo also discussed plans for a Hindi remake of Tom Tykwer's German thriller Run Lola Run in which Sonam would be the protagonist, originally played by Franka Potente, reported Mirror.

He was all praise about Sonam's work as an actor, “On the first day with Kareena, I was on the ninth take, when Sonam explained something to Kareena. I don’t know what it was but from then on, every scene was canned in one or two takes. Sonam just gets me.”

The report by Mirror also mentions that Ghosh has big plans to adapt Amitav Ghosh's 1998 novel The Calcutta Chromosome into a film.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 11:41 AM