Race 3, Raazi, Veere Di Wedding box office collection: Salman-starrer crosses Rs 100 cr in opening weekend

Salman Khan's magic has been cast on the box-office yet again. His latest outing Race 3 — in spite of getting poor to average ratings by critics — has crossed Rs 100-crore mark in its opening weekend.

Released during Eid (15 June), this Salman-starrer has so far minted Rs 106.47 crore in its opening weekend; it is his second-highest Eid weekend grosser after 2016's Sultan that raked in Rs 180.36 crore. But it is to be noted that Sultan released on a Wednesday, vis-a-vis Race 3 that opened on a Friday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same:

And #Race3 scores a CENTURY... Crosses 💯 cr… Fourth Salman starrer to collect ₹ 100 cr mark in *3 days* [#BajrangiBhaijaan, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai]... Fri 29.17 cr, Sat 38.14 cr, Sun 39.16 cr. Total: ₹ 106.47 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

In terms of all Salman-releases over the years, the first three days' business of his 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai is at the top followed closely by Race 3.

Race 3 has the second-highest opening weekend collections of 2018, only after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Race3 ₹ 106.47 cr

3. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

4. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr

5. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

Adarsh also mentions how the real test of Race 3 would begin now when it runs during the weekdays. It just has one week to run solo at the box office, before Rajkumar Hirani's highly-anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju hits the screens on 29 June. Post the release of Sanju, the Remo D'Souza directorial has to share screens with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

The real test begins today [Mon]... Now that the euphoria surrounding #Race3 has settled down, the word of mouth will come into play on weekdays... What will be its lifetime biz? ₹ 200 cr? ₹ 250 cr? ₹ 300 cr? Or will it cruise past ₹ 300 cr? Only time will tell. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

Unlike #TigerZindaHai, which enjoyed an uninterrupted run for few weeks, #Race3 has one more week to score... Rajkumar Hirani’s much-awaited #Sanju - which is high on hype - hits the screens on 29 June 2018... Obviously, the screens, shows and footfalls are bound to get divided. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

Apart from Race 3, previous releases seem to be going steady as well; both John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding have crossed Rs 60 crore and Rs 80 crore mark respectively at the box-office. Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Raazi has raked in Rs 121.22 crore total, as of 17 June (its sixth weekend) at the box office.

#Parmanu [Week 4] Fri 36 lakhs, Sat 83 lakhs, Sun 86 lakhs. Total: ₹ 60.91 cr. India biz.#Parmanu biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 35.41 cr Week 2: ₹ 16.42 cr Week 3: ₹ 7.03 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 2.05 cr Total: ₹ 60.91 cr India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

#VeereDiWedding [Week 3] Fri 70 lakhs, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: ₹ 80.23 cr. India biz.#VeereDiWedding biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 56.96 cr

Week 2: ₹ 20.17 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 3.10 cr

Total: ₹ 80.23 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

#Raazi [Week 6] Fri 15 lakhs, Sat 26 lakhs, Sun 29 lakhs. Total: ₹ 121.92 cr. India biz.#Raazi biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 56.59 cr Week 2: ₹ 35.04 cr Week 3: ₹ 18.21 cr Week 4: ₹ 7.95 cr Week 5: ₹ 3.43 cr Weekend 6: ₹ 70 lakhs Total: ₹ 121.22 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 18, 2018

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 19:21 PM