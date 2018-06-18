You are here:

Race 3, Raazi, Veere Di Wedding box office collection: Salman-starrer crosses Rs 100 cr in opening weekend

FP Staff

Jun,18 2018 19:17:33 IST

Salman Khan's magic has been cast on the box-office yet again. His latest outing Race 3 — in spite of getting poor to average ratings by critics — has crossed Rs 100-crore mark in its opening weekend.

Released during Eid (15 June), this Salman-starrer has so far minted Rs 106.47 crore in its opening weekend; it is his second-highest Eid weekend grosser after 2016's Sultan that raked in Rs 180.36 crore. But it is to be noted that Sultan released on a Wednesday, vis-a-vis Race 3 that opened on a Friday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same:

In terms of all Salman-releases over the years, the first three days' business of his 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai is at the top followed closely by Race 3.

Race 3 has the second-highest opening weekend collections of 2018, only after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

Adarsh also mentions how the real test of Race 3 would begin now when it runs during the weekdays. It just has one week to run solo at the box office, before Rajkumar Hirani's highly-anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju hits the screens on 29 June. Post the release of Sanju, the Remo D'Souza directorial has to share screens with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

Apart from Race 3, previous releases seem to be going steady as well; both John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor-starrer Veere Di Wedding have crossed Rs 60 crore and Rs 80 crore mark respectively at the box-office. Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Raazi has raked in Rs 121.22 crore total, as of 17 June (its sixth weekend) at the box office.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 19:21 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Critical Point #CriticalPoint #Eid #Parmanu #raazi #Race 3 #Salman Khan #Sultan #Veere Di Wedding

also see

Veere Di Wedding, Raazi, Parmanu box office collection: Sonam-Kareena's film inches towards Rs 70 cr mark

Veere Di Wedding, Raazi, Parmanu box office collection: Sonam-Kareena's film inches towards Rs 70 cr mark

Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu box office collection: Sonam Kapoor, John Abraham's films cross Rs 50 cr mark

Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu box office collection: Sonam Kapoor, John Abraham's films cross Rs 50 cr mark

Veere Di Wedding, Raazi box office collection: Kareena-Sonam starrer mints Rs 36.5 cr in opening weekend

Veere Di Wedding, Raazi box office collection: Kareena-Sonam starrer mints Rs 36.5 cr in opening weekend