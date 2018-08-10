You are here:

Vasan Bala's Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota to premiere at TIFF with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan

FP Staff

Aug,10 2018 18:55:34 IST

Vasan Bala's next Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The organisers shared the news on Twitter that the film, titled The Man Who Feels No Pain in English, will be screened at the festival.

The film will be screened in the Midnight Madness section of the festival where movies in action, horror, shock and fantasy genre are placed. It will be joined by other movies such as David Gordon Green's Halloween, Shane Black's The Predator and Peter Strickland's In Fabric.

Abhimanyu Dasani in Mard ko dard nahi hota. Image via Twitter @TIFF_NET

The film's story follows a young man quite literally born with the ability to feel no pain strikes out on a quest to vanquish 100 foes. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan will also be screened at the festival apart from Nandita Das' Manto. Kashyap congratulated Bala on Twitter.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is the second film from Bala, whose directorial debut was Peddlers.

