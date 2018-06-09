Halloween trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis gears up for a bloody reunion with Mike Myers in fresh slasher reboot

Jamie Lee Curtis is returning on a mission in the film that started her career in 1978. The trailer for Halloween was released on Friday by Universal Pictures. Picking up 40 years after the events of the John Carpenter classic, it is a sequel and reboot that ignores all other versions in the franchise except the original.

The 59-year-old actor reprises her role as the resilient Laurie Strode, who faced the deadly masked serial killer Michael Myers. After setting up the backstory from the 1978 film, the clip reveals Myers has been in custody and has spent the last four decades in an asylum. But he escapes just in time for Halloween and goes on another bloodthirsty murder spree. However, this time around, Laurie is ready and waiting for her final confrontation with the "boogeyman."

Curtis made her movie debut in the original horror movie of the same name and became one of Hollywood’s most famous “scream queens.”

Halloween has become one of Hollywood’s most famous slasher film franchises, with nine sequels and reboots over the years, the last being Rob Zombie’s 2009 Halloween II. Curtis’ last appearance in the franchise was in 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection, in which her character was killed. The new film ignores that particular bit to tell its own story.

The cast includes Judy Greer as her daughter and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter. Carpenter serves as the movie's composer, creative consultant and executive producer.

The film is directed by David Gordon Green, who helmed Pineapple Express and Stronger, based on the memoir of a Boston Marathon bombing survivor. Green's frequent collaborator, Danny McBride, is a co-writer of Halloween. Halloween opens in theatres on 19 October.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 09, 2018 11:48 AM