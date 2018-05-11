You are here:

The Predator teaser trailer: Jacob Tremblay accidentally unleashes genetically upgraded aliens to the suburbs

Get ready for another Hollywood reboot as the first teaser trailer for The Predator was officially released on Thursday.

The movie will reacquaint audiences with the deadly extraterrestrial made famous in the 1987 blockbuster starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers.

Shane Black's modern take on the cult series — five films in total, including two crossover releases with the Alien franchise — sees the universe's most lethal hunters returning stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever, thanks to some genetic modifications. The trailer begins with Jacob Tremblay (Room, Wonder) inadvertently summoning the mean killing machines to the suburbs on Halloween night.

And this time around, they have genetically enhanced themselves with DNA from other species. As the token scientist, played by Olivia Munn in the movie, says, "I think they're attempting hybridisation."

Only, Boyd Holbrook and his ragtag crew of mercenaries can prevent what could be the end of the human race.

It features a diverse ensemble cast led by Holbrook, Tremblay, Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K Brown, Alfie Allen, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski.

Black wrote the film's script with his Monster Squad co-writer Fred Dekker.

The Predator strikes worldwide on 14 September.

Watch the teaser trailer below:



With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: May 11, 2018 16:27 PM