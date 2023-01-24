Amazon Original series, reality docu-series ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak‘ has started to make noise all over social media with its release as fans just can’t keep calm and continue to shower love from all across. The release of the six-episode docu-series has profoundly reintroduced the audience to the Golden era of India’s 90s Pulp cinema and has seemed to impress the audience— a must-watch, as some call it.

Rushing up with their love and praise in the social media universe, the netizens went on to thank the creator Vasan Bala and the team for giving a platform to the passionate filmmakers. While this row of audience appreciation followed ahead, the series has certainly made its place in the binge-watch list of the audience over the weekend.

While hailing the series, fans also wrote ‘A loving homage’, ‘What a wonderful piece of work’, ‘a gut punch’, ‘bambaiya hindi is the cherry on top’, ‘a love letter to movies that redefined and unfiltered the Indian Film Industry’, ‘Must-Watch’- and many such kind of words were seen flooding the social media. Some of the fan posts read:

Binge watched #CinemaMarteDumTak. Very well made documentary on C-grade Hindi films which thrived from late 80s to early 2000s and the key persons behind the industry. Next on the menu, re-watching Ashim Ahluwalia’s Miss Lovely (2014), an early docu-film on the same subject. https://t.co/UXmYSkwjcz — L Λ L I T (@justlalit) January 22, 2023

Hats off to Vasan Bala & Co. ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’ is an excellent docu-series that talks about the life of Small movie makers in 90s. As a cinephile, I enjoyed this series very much.. MUST WATCH!! ✌️

.#CinemaMarteDumTak @PrimeVideoIN @Vasan_Bala pic.twitter.com/ovJfFmS7Ip — Abir Sorcar (@AbirSar46241629) January 22, 2023

#CinemaMarteDumTak is a love letter to movies that redefined and unfiltered the Indian Film Industry. Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati, Kanti/Kishan Shah are legends.The industry was always sidelined but was never in losses. And involvement of Dharmendra and Mithun

My Collection : pic.twitter.com/F2063oLaAm — ℎ ☻︎ (@walkman_guy) January 21, 2023

#CinemaMarteDumTak is so so good!!! It started with fun and masti type episodes but by the 5th episode I literally cried knowing their efforts and passion!!! Big thanks to @PrimeVideoIN @Vasan_Bala & Team for giving these passionate filmmakers a platform! Highly recomended show! — Kushal Jadhav (@kushalambo) January 21, 2023

Enjoyed the hell out of the full season of #CinemaMarteDumTak

Please watch this earnest, heartfelt love letter to “b-grade” cinema. Specially loved the stories of its two heroines: Sapna Sappu and J Neelam https://t.co/RpwiPtylsX — Nikita Deshpande (@deepblueruin) January 22, 2023

First season of #CinemaMarteDumTak done. Felt good that people of passion did exist. Will question every question but can never judge an answer. Highly recommended — Roohdaar Guddu کرن پرکاش رو (@CineMagik) January 23, 2023

Don’t forget to experience the magic and fandom of the Golden era of India’s 90s Pulp cinema with Cinema Marte Dum Tak as it exclusively premieres on Prime Video in India and 240 countries and territories worldwide. A Vice Studios Production, the six-episode docu-series is created by Vasan Bala and co-directed by Disha Rindani, Xulfee, and Kulish Kant Thakur.

