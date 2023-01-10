South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for her winning comebacks to social media trolls. Whether the posts be about her personal or professional life, the actress knows how to handle such trolls and she has done it again. Samantha who is struggling with her health condition of ‘myositis’ was recently seen at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Shaakuntalam. While videos and pictures from the launch event have been going viral, a post about the same event is now making rounds on the internet claiming that ‘Samantha has lost her charm and glow.” The post was shared by a Twitter handle and already caught the attention of the actress.

Sharing a photo of Samantha in a beautiful white saree, the Twitter post reads, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life was seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again.”

While this left a huge number of people including the actress’ fans upset and disappointed, the actress also gave a befitting response. Reposting the tweet, she wrote, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did.. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”

I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did ..

And here’s some love from me to add to your glow 🤍 https://t.co/DmKpRSUc1a — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) January 9, 2023

And this is how Varun Dhawan jumped into the actor’s support. He tweeted- “U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing .”

U don’t feel bad abt anything u just care about clickbait feel bad for u son. Also glow is avaliable in instagram filters. Jsut meet Sam trust me she was glowing . 🙏 https://t.co/JRslCKYJpP — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 10, 2023

Many users also came out in her support and bashed the Twitter page. A user wrote, “Sam these people can talk anything about you. Only you know how hard it is and you’re no less, you are stronger than ever and you are the woman who is inspiring millions of women all over the world. We are so happy to see you getting better everyday!! We are with you Sam.”

Another user wrote, “People just see others’ charm & glow on their face but the real charm & glow is hidden in people’s heart. Everyone can’t see this. You are so charming and glow from your heart Sam. You are a brave & strong girl. So proud of you. Sending lots of love and hugs to you.”

Her post has also amassed several views and likes.

On the work front

Samantha who is presently undergoing treatment for an auto-immune condition is gearing up for her upcoming Telugu film, Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, the film will hit screens on 17 February 2023 and will be released in 2D and 3D.

