'Bawaal', a love story featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, begins filming today.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently pulled a casting coup and roped in Gen-Z sensations Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for Bawaal, a love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The mega-canvas film that will be shot across 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries including Paris, went on floors today. After months of prep, Bawaal had its ‘mahurat’ today in Lucknow, where the first schedule of the film will be shot.

The two actors are sharing screen space for the very first time and the fact that acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari helms it, only adds up to the excitement. Tiwari is also known for bringing us cinematic gems like Dangal and Chhichhore.

While details are under wraps at the moment, the entire cast and crew are incredibly excited to start work on the ambitious project that promises the fresh pairing of Varun and Janhvi with amazing chemistry, dramatic visuals and great storytelling with Nitesh Tiwari behind the wheel.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is scheduled to hit screens on 7th April 2023.

