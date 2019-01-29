Varun Dhawan to reportedly marry his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in next few months

2018 witnessed a list of high profile weddings and it seems like 2019 is no exception. Speculations are rife that actor Varun Dhawan may marry his girlfriend Natasha Dalal sometime this year.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, wedding preparations. The same report further claims that Dalal has already begun shopping for her trousseau, as well as silverware and flowers for her big day. She wants to plan everything herself and would like an intimate but fun wedding.

Varun Dhawan has been dating his childhood friend Natasha Dalal for many years but only opened up about in 2018. They are often seen hanging out together and also post pictures on social media. However, the official announcement about the wedding has not been made yet.



View this post on Instagram Happy diwali 👷‍♂️👩🏻‍⚕️ A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Nov 7, 2018 at 9:51am PST

On a professional front, Varun, who was last seen in Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, has wrapped up the shoot of Abhishek Verman's Kalank. The movie will release on 19 April. He has also started shooting for Remo D'souza's 3, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana. The first schedule of the film kickstarted on 23 January in Amritsar, Punjab and has now been wrapped up.

