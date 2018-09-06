Varun Dhawan to reportedly launch home production banner with father David, brother Rohit

Varun Dhawan, who is gearing up to collaborate with father David Dhawan for a third time after Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2, will join his father and elder brother, filmmaker Rohit, to launch their own production house. Their No 1 series, which Varun and Dhawan will be reprising, is reportedly going to be the first project to roll out of the banner.

A source close to the family revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the banner is at its initial stages of planning, which will be headed by David. After their previous projects were declared successful at the box office, the family decided to go ahead with the venture.

The source further told the publication that Varun Dhawan's films have been getting a good recovery on satellite and music rights, with the television premiere of Judwaa 2 setting records.

The home production is expected to go on the floors in 2019, since Varun is currently shooting for Abhishek Varman’s period drama, Kalank, alongside actors Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Further, the actor has signed Remo D’souza’s dance film opposite Katrina Kaif, which is expected to roll in December. Following this, Varun will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Rannbhoomi.

