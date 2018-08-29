Varun Dhawan may reunite with father David after Judwaa 2 to reprise director's No. 1 series

Varun Dhawan will work with David Dhawan on an upcoming comedy which will revive the filmmaker's No. 1 series, reports Mumbai Mirror. Having made his debut with Karan Johar's 2012 romantic comedy Student of the Year, Varun started work with his father on another comedy, Main Tera Hero which also featured Ileana D’Cruz and Nargis Fakhri.

This was followed by a second collaboration in 2017, where David's 1997 superhit Judwaa was reprised as Judwaa 2. Varun took over from Salman Khan and portrayed the twins, Raja and Prem Malhotra.

David has apparently been quite impressed with Varun's performances in one of his upcoming films and has decided to collaborate with his son for the third time, states the report. The project, which is currently in the scripting stage, will be an original script taking off from the No.1 series that David is well known for. It is also to be directed by the filmmaker.

David's No.1 series, arguably his most successful venture, began in 1995 with the first film featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in Coolie No. 1. This was followed by Hero No. 1 in 1997, Biwi No. 1 with Salman and Karisma, Jodi No. 1 and Shaadi No. 1 which featured Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan and Zayed Khan. “David and Varun are hoping to recreate the magic with this film, which is expected to roll next year. The rest of the casting will begin after the script is locked,” adds a source.

Varun is presently working on Abhishek Varman's Kalank which also features Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. He is also to begin work on Rannbhoomi where he will reunite with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan.

