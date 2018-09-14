Varun Dhawan to promote Sui Dhaaga: Made in India on Bigg Boss 12; Anushka Sharma will give it a miss

Bigg Boss has always managed to garner the highest TRPs on television. The show has, in the past, been used as a prominent promotional platform for most movie releases. Almost all stars come during the weekend episodes so that they may talk to the contestants as well as interact with host Salman Khan.

Similarly, actor Varun Dhawan is also set to come on Bigg Boss 12 to promote his upcoming film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. But a report in Pinkvilla claims that it will only be Varun who will join Khan on the show while Anushka Sharma will have to give it a miss.

Sharma, who had a pre-planned shoot for a brand campaign, will not be able to promote the film on Bigg Boss. The commitment, made almost three months ago, cannot be changed last moment and thus, Sharma has ended up with a clash of dates.

The same reports states that Anushka is, unfortunately, shooting for a brand campaign on 21 September which was pre-committed three from months ago and unfortunately, the brand is unable to move the date. Audiences and fans will miss out on seeing the two Sultan stars reunite again, this time on TV.

Bigg Boss 12 is all set to air from September 16.

