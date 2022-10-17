Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is an ardent fan of former WWE wrestler and Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson and there is no denial to it. There have been several instances when Varun eagerly expressed his admiration for the Hollywood actor on social media. From sharing videos of Dwayne Johnson to interacting with him on social media, Varun has never shied away from showing his love for The Rock publicly. This time as well, the Bhediya actor while expressing his excitement for Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming film Black Adam took to Twitter. Well, this was not it. Varun’s tweet also grabbed the attention of the Hollywood actor and he replied!

A fan moment, isn’t it? Notably, the brief and sweet Twitter interaction between the two actors came after the wrestler-turned-actor took to Twitter and thanked his fans in India for their love for him and his upcoming film. “Thank you INDIA. Appreciate all the Black Adam love (and over the years as well ). Book your tickets now – this is a true theatrical experience. Great to connect with all the press from your country last week! Love U back and enjoy the movie,” his tweet read.

Thank you INDIA 🇮🇳

Appreciate all the #BlackAdam love (and over the years as well 🙏🏾).

Book your tickets now – this is a true theatrical experience.

Great to connect with all the press from your country last week!

Love U back and enjoy the movie!!#ManInBlack #JSA #BlackAdam https://t.co/EixSgmxbhu pic.twitter.com/Tkozif7ZZI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 15, 2022

Retweeting the same, Varun further shared his own bit of excitement and wrote, “Let’s go finally gonna get to see my hero back on the big screen.” Replying to this, Dwayne Johnson went on to thank Varun for this support further adding that it took 15 years for the film to complete and asking him to watch the film.

“DJ & VD – one day 25 years in the making……. Finally…………,” Varun tweeted in response.

Thank you my brotha!

Can’t wait for you to see the film.

15 long years of fighting to get this made.

Well worth the wait.

Let me know what you think and keep kickin ass 👊🏾🔥 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 15, 2022



The brief chat also left several fans amazed, prompting them to take to the comment section to share their views. One wrote, “Love u rock brother”, while another wrote, “We want to see the two of you in a comedy film with VD replacing Kevin Hart. Not suggesting Kevin be replaced from Dwayne’s Hart…errr Heart, just for a film. At least one. What say fans???”

Another commented, “OMG! Varun Dhawan, look you got a reply from your hero. Lucky you huh? Congratulations.”

Notably, after remaining in making for years, DC’s Black Adam is slated for its grand release on 21st October 2022 worldwide. Besides Johnson, the film features actors like Noah Centineo, Pierce Brosnan, Quintessa Swindell, Aldis Hodge, and Sarah Shahi in prominent roles.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.