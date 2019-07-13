Varun Dhawan on Kalank debacle: Making a film is team effort, wrong to blame just director, producer

Varun Dhawan, who commenced 2019 with Dharma Productions' magnum opus, Kalank, feels it is wrong to only blame the director and producers for a film's failure. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Varun said that the audience did not accept it as it was a "bad film".

Starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, Kalank was one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. With its stellar cast and grand production design, the film was expected to be a massive success, but turned out to be a box office dud.

The actor added that he was quite affected by film's failure. "Making a film is a team effort. It’s wrong to blame it on the director and producer. And being a part of the team, I will take part of the blame as well. The film did let down people. We have collectively gone through why it didn’t work. Personally, it (failure) was important. I wanted the failure to affect me because if it doesn’t, then that means I don’t love my work."

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank was criticised for its story and received some backlash for its portrayal of the partition. Even the performances by most of the cast was underwhelming with critics only lauding Kapur and Bhatt's acting.

Kalank is also Varun and Alia's fourth collaboration on screen after a stint of successful films such as their debut Student Of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Meanwhile, Varun is gearing up for Remo D'souza's dance film Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor. His other upcoming project includes the Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal, helmed by his father David.

Updated Date: Jul 13, 2019 15:30:39 IST