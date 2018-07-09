Varun Dhawan may star in Rangasthalam director Sukumar's next; film likely to be remake of a Telugu hit

Bollywood's new age superstar Varun Dhawan is riding high with the phenomenal success of nearly all his films ever since he made his debut in 2012 with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Since then, he has hardly seen failure at the box office: Be it Badlapur, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 or the much recent October, all his films have managed to hit the bull's eye.

It is now being reported that his star power has drawn in interest from the South Indian film industry too. According to a report by the Times of India, Telugu director Sukumar — who has previously helmed successful films like Arya, Jagadam, Arya 2 and 100% Love — has approached the Judwaa 2 star for his upcoming film.

It is speculated the film is a Hindi remake of a Telugu blockbuster and will be tentatively bankrolled by Zee Entertainment, adds the TOI report. The director and the actor have reportedly discussed the script which has received a nod from the latter. However, there has been no official confirmation of this development either from Dhawan or Sukumar.

Dhawan is all set to be seen in Sharat Kataria's Sui Dhaaga followed by Abhishek Varman's next multi-starrer Kalank. He will also star in Nawabzaade as himself; he was recently seen in a song from the film, 'High Rated Gabru' along with his ABCD 2 co-star Shraddha Kapoor.

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2018 16:48 PM