Nawabzaade song High Rated Gabru: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan groove to Guru Randhawa's chartbuster

'High Rated Gabru', the first song from Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's upcoming dance film Nawabzaade has been released. Fans of Punjabi pop music may already know this chartbuster which was originally created by singing sensation Guru Randhawa in 2017. The makers of Nawabzaade have released an upbeat rehash of the same song with different lyrics.

Picturised on Kapoor, Dhawan and dancers Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit J Pathak, 'High Rated Gabru' combines Punjabi and Hindi lyrics to become a typical Bollywood dance number. The song also features short solo performances from the aforementioned dancers.

Director-choreographer Remo D'Souza is working with the same set of actors for the second time, his first outing with them being ABCD 2, also known as Any Body Can Dance 2. Jayesh Pradhan has donned the director's mantle for Nawabzaade, with D'Souza producing the project. Therefore, with this film, Kapoor and Dhawan along with D'Souza dance crew, are taking the dance film genre forward after tasting box office success with ABCD 2.

Randhawa, who recently made it to to the Billboard Top 25 on YouTube with 'Lahore', has been credited as the composer, writer and singer of the new version.

Watch the new 'High Rated Gabru' song here:

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 12:45 PM