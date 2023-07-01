Ever since the first look, Bawaal has been creating immense buzz, as audiences gear up for its worldwide premiere on Prime Video across 200 countries and territories. As reported by Midday, it has been learnt that the Bawaal team has decided to launch its trailer in a grand event in Dubai, next weekend – July 8 as per sources. The event will see the lead actors headline the global launch amid fanfare in the desert emirate.

The source shares, “The makers are expecting a turnout of about 150-200 fans. It is supposed to be an experiential event that will give the fans a feel of the film. The do will be attended by Varun, Janhvi, director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Sajid Nadiadwala”.

The decision comes as makers and Prime Video believe that Bawaal is a story with a universal storyline, which will have global appeal. Keeping in line with their vision and to give it a truly international launch, they have decided to launch the trailer in Dubai, amidst fanfare. The idea of having global promotional events is said to be in keeping with Bawaal’s narrative that sees Dhawan’s character travel around the globe. The source adds, “The makers zeroed in on Dubai for the trailer launch as it is a melting pot of cultures and has a large Indian population.”

A love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, directed by the much acclaimed Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor who will be seen on screen for the first time together. The film will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries and territories worldwide in July.

