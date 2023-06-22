Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Bawaal‘ that will stream on Amazon Prime Video next July. A report by Pinkvilla states it’s all set to be the first Indian film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower.

A source told the portal, “Bawaal will be the first Indian Film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower. The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop. Apart from Varun, Janhvi, Sajid, and Nitesh, the premiere will be attended by movie enthusiasts and French delegates, making it one of the biggest premieres for an Indian film.”

It added, “Bawaal has a symbolic reference to Paris. The makers have extensively shot some of the key portions in Paris, and the city acts like a character in this tale. The film is essentially a love story with references to World War 2 and the makers are ready to premiere the film in the city of love.”

It’s now going to be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July. It seems to be a decision in the right direction as it will release in more than 200 countries and territories. Given how Indian cinema has been making attempts to make an impact globally, a digital release feels an apt step. OTT as a space has allowed films and filmmakers to create a wider base of audiences across the globe that didn’t give opportunities to them when their films opened theatrically. A running joke nowadays is that all films that failed in cinemas succeeded on OTT. Bawaal could actually justify its name on Amazon Prime Video when it arrives next month.