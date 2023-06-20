Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal is a love story that has the backdrop of war. Every love story has its own war, says the poster of the film directed by Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal, Chhichhore fame) and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. If you see the poster, you see the Eiffel Tower and a number of army officers running with guns in hands. And yes, Dhawan and Kapoor soaked in love and flashing their smile.

Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar hone wala hai Bawaal 💥 Iss July… banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22, #BawaalOnPrime to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on @PrimeVideoIN… pic.twitter.com/KrhqqMlDIs — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 19, 2023

The film was earlier slated to release theatrically on April 7. It’s now going to be streaming on Amazon Prime Video in July. It seems to be a decision in the right direction as it will release in more than 200 countries and territories. Given how Indian cinema has been making attempts to make an impact globally, a digital release feels an apt step. OTT as a space has allowed films and filmmakers to create a wider base of audiences across the globe that didn’t give opportunities to them when their films opened theatrically. A running joke nowadays is that all films that failed in cinemas succeeded on OTT. Bawaal could actually justify its name on Amazon Prime Video when it arrives next month.

“Prime Video is absolutely delighted with the opportunity to take one of the country’s most renowned directors, Nitesh Tiwari’s labor of love Bawaal to audiences in more than 200 countries and territories with a worldwide launch,” said Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video, India. “Bawaal is the first film from Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment to premiere directly on Prime Video globally, and we thank Sajid for trusting us with this very special film. Bawaal is an extraordinary story with universal appeal, powered by brilliant performances by Varun and Jahnvi. Set in the heartland of India, the gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe. We believe that a film that is rooted in India but has a global appeal deserves to reach customers not just in India, but all across the world. We cannot wait for Prime Video audiences to enjoy this beautiful film.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Bawaal is a very special film for me, and one of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Jahnvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of Bawaal, and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July. I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies and reaching audiences in more than 200 countries and territories simultaneously. This story deserves a grand worldwide premiere and I am delighted to have joined forces with Prime Video which has an incredible global reach.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari added, “Shot across three Indian locations and five European countries, Bawaal has a captivating storyline, dramatic visuals and absolutely amazing chemistry between the lead talent Varun and Jahnvi. I believe that the worldwide premiere on Prime Video will help us take Bawaal to audiences in India and across borders. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions.”

