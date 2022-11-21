After keeping the film critics on their toes with their recent directorial Vikram Vedha, filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri have taken the producers’ seats and are back with a bang. The director duo is once again venturing into the thriller genre, but in a series form, titled Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie. Just a few days after unveiling the first look of its lead actor S.J. Suryah and the release date, the makers have now treated their fans by revealing that the trailer of the much-anticipated series will come out tomorrow. The director of the series, Andrew Louis, took to his Twitter account to share the news.

Not only this but the announcement was also made by the official Twitter account of Pushkar and Gayatri. While sharing the poster of their upcoming series, the renowned filmmakers wrote in the caption, “Vadhandhi trailer will be out tomorrow Nov 22nd! Excited for you folks to taste our next production!” On the other hand, Andrew’s caption read, “A small glimpse of the big mystery of Vadhandhi trailer coming out tomorrow… Vadhandhi On Prime on December 02.”

In the poster, Suryah can be seen standing at the forefront of several duct tapes, which are stuck on Sanjana’s profile. Vadhandhi has been certified for adults only. The much-anticipated series will have eight episodes and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.



In the series, Suryah will be essaying the character of an unrelenting and obsessed cop. The story of the dramatic noir thriller revolves around the murder of a beautiful girl.

Earlier, the official Twitter page of Prime Video India shared Vadhandhi’s poster, with the caption, “lies, rumors, deceit, and a story so gripping it will have you on the edge of your seat. Vadhandhi On Prime, new series, December 2.” In the poster, Suryah, sporting the police uniform, can be seen standing amidst a deserted field and looking at a body lying on the ground. While the poster didn’t unveil the identity of the victim, Suryah can be seen with an intense expression, as he stands at the forefront of his vehicle.



Well, this is not the first series on which Pushkar and Gayatri have collaborated. This comes after the storming success of their thriller Tamil series Suzhal: The Vortex, which was released on Prime Video in June this year.

