The internet is all aware about Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant’s intriguing back-and-forth on social media. While the two had on several occasions taken indirect jibes at each other, their cryptic posts continue to remain the talk of the town. One such post shared by Urvashi Rautela is now making rounds on the internet which hinted that she visited the cricketer following his recent car accident. Notably, Rishabh Pant recently met with a grave accident while he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee. After undergoing initial treatment, the cricketer was airlifted to Mumbai and is reportedly admitted at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Urvashi who seemingly went to visit the injured cricketer shared a photo of the aforementioned hospital in her Instagram story. While she didn’t mention the purpose of her visit or the reason behind sharing the photo, her post has gone viral and received divided reactions on the internet.

As soon as the actress’ story went up, many re-shared her post and reacted to it. While some came out in her support, it also left a large section of people irked, who alleged Urvashi was ‘stalking’ Pant for ‘gaining publicity’.

A user while sharing the screenshot of Urvashi’s post wrote, “If you feel this is absolutely sick & Urvashi Rautela needs to be finally called out for it, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi”, while another one wrote, “In India, Men do not have any recourse against obsessed Women It’s NOT FUNNY anymore Urvashi Rautela.”

If you feel this is absolutely sick & @UrvashiRautela needs to be finally called out for it, please tag her and say #GetWellSoonUrvashi RT pic.twitter.com/ms8RKm2ZCG — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) January 5, 2023

Such a Cheap Tricks For Fame . He is Not Well went Through a Major accident . This is Not entertainment anymore this is mental Harassment !#RishabhPant #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/R3VzCKAxb0 — Tanay (@tanay_chawda1) January 5, 2023

Cheap aur chep, dono hi hone ki ek hadd hoti hai @UrvashiRautela. You keep setting a new low. #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/fVGiAxS9II — Mansi (@mansi_talks) January 5, 2023

The most toxic women of the century award goes to Urvashi Rautela 🤡 — Sabudana khichadi (@Dishasatra) January 5, 2023

Stop stalking and exploiting Pant’s current condition for cheap publicity. If the genders were reversed, by now you would have filed tons of cases for such acts. !! #GetWellSoonUrvashi — Karthik Jayanthi (@emotionalhusbnd) January 6, 2023



Notably, this is not the first time when the Sanam Re actress has posted something following Pant’s accident. In an Instagram post on the day of the accident, Urvashi wrote “Praying” along with a white heart emoji and shared it with a photo of herself.

Rishabh Pant’s accident

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant was involved in a serious accident in the early hours of Friday, 30 December, when he was driving from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee. As per reports, the cricketer fell asleep while driving which resulted in his car hitting a divider and tumbling to the other side of the road. Pant was rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, he was shifted to an advanced facility in Dehradun and has been recently airlifted to Mumbai. The wicket-keeper batter is scheduled to undergo surgery for the ligament tears he suffered during the crash.

