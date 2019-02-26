Uri: The Surgical Strike — Torrent download search for Vicky Kaushal's film surges after IAF airstrikes

The torrent download search for Vicky Kaushal's army film Uri: The Surgical Strike reportedly shoots up following the Indian Air Force (IAF) airstrike of Pakistani camps, reports DNA.

The airstrikes were a response to the suicide bombings which were carried out by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The move is being touted as India's 'surgical strike 2.0'. Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the first such strike which was ordered in 2016 in retaliation of the terrorist attack on the Uri camps.

Torrent links are primarily accessed though proxy websites and it was noticed that the demand to download the film increased after news of the airstrike broke out.

One of the catchphrases from Uri: The Surgical Strike has become extremely popular in the recent past. From politicians to actors, everyone seems to be mouthing 'How's the josh?', from Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The Aditya Dhar directorial recently also made headlines for bagging the second spot on IMDb's list of top rated Indian Movies of all time, just second to Rajesh Khanna's 1971 classic Anand.

Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Kirti Kulkarni and film veteran Paresh Rawal.

