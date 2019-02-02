Vicky Kaushal on Uri: The Surgical Strike dialogue — 'How's the josh?' is not a line anymore, but an emotion

Following Uri: The Surgical Strike's release, the phrase "How's the josh?" seems to have become a trend of sorts. From fans to even the Indian prime minister, no one seems to have been immune to the charm of the dialogue.

Vicky Kaushal, the protagonist of the army film, recently took to his social media to talk about the phrase. The actor expressed his excitement over people's reactions to the dialogue vis-a-vis the film. "From schools, colleges, cafes, work places... from people fighting the cold to those sweating it out in the gym... from conference meetings to marriage ceremonies... from a 92-year-old grandmother to a 2-year-old kid... even our jawaans in the armed forces" the actor pointed out how the phrase has turned into an emotion of sorts for the Indian people.

Yami Gautam, Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal and Kirti Kulhari also feature in pivotal roles in the film. Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strike that was carried out by the Indian Army on seven launchpads across the Line of Control on 26 September. The attacks were essentially a retaliation to the terrorist attack on the army camp in Uri.

