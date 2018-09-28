Uri teaser: Vicky Kaushal leads Indian army's surgical strikes in response to 2016 terror attack in Kashmir

Following the release of the first look poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri earlier today (28 September), the makers of the film had unveiled the teaser for the upcoming film.

The 1 minute-17-second-long teaser opens with the bird's eye view shot of the impact of the Uri blast, which is made more profound with its setting in the middle of a thick forest. The scene swiftly shifts to a voice-over, which recounts the earlier attacks that have been made on the country, where the narrator stated that none of the previous attacks had been initiated by India.

There is a significant change in the tone of the film, signifying a divide between the Uri attacks and the surgical strikes that were carried out as a retaliation; where the previous colour palette is dominated with shades of green and blue, the latter sees a profuse use of yellow and red.

Vicky Kaushal plays the commander-in-chief who led a group of paratroopers in the surgical strikes following terror attacks on the Indian Army camp in Uri in Kashmir. The Raazi actor is seen suffused with jingoistic fervour as he stealthily leads a group of men to carry out the task.

The sound effects are equally effective with choreographed boot thumping, interspersed with loud bangs, that correspond to the blasts recreated on screen.

The film, based on the 2016 Uri militant attacks, is scheduled to hit the theatres on 11 January next year. It also stars Yami Gautam.

