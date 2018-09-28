Uri first look poster: Vicky Kaushal gets ready to lead his paratroopers in surgical strikes across the LoC

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a first look poster of his upcoming film, Uri, based on Indian Army's surgical strikes across the LoC.

The actor, who played a Pakistani major earlier this year in Raazi, will be playing a commander-in-chief, who led a group of paratroopers in the surgical strikes following terror attacks on the Indian Army camp in Uri in Kashmir. The poster finds a brave young man imbued with patriotic fervour leading his men to battle — rifles, armour and stoic look and all. The film's teaser will be out at noon on 28 September.

In the early hours of 29th September 2016, Indian soldiers avenged those who were martyred in the URI attacks. This is their brave story. #URITeaser out today at 12 noon.@yamigautam @SirPareshRawal @RonnieScrewvala #AdityaDhar @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/TqhCizjL2c — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) September 28, 2018

It was previously reported that Kaushal went through extensive military training fo Uri, which is being directed by Aditya Dhar. "I am training for five hours every day. Then there is three to four hours of military training, you get to enhance your stamina, go through obstacle training, you are slithering. I am receiving gun training right now," the actor had told PTI. "I go to gym and train at the naval base in Cuffe Parade (in Mumbai). Army men help me with training. As of now they are helping us. I have to gain some weight. I am looking forward to the shoot," he adds.

Actress Yami Gautam will star alongside Vicky as an intelligence officer in the film.

Uri opens in theatres on 11 January, 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018 08:52 AM