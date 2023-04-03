Star cast of RRR, Ram Charan, was supported by his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela throughout the filming and campaign tour of RRR. The philanthropist was a part of the movie’s US campaign tour and was also present in Ukraine during the shoot of song, Naatu Naatu. The SS Rajamouli directorial held a long Oscar campaign in the US, which ended with Naatu Naatu receiving Oscar in the Original Song category. Upasana told Humans of Bombay that the entire unit of RRR has grown as a family in the last few years. “Whether it was winning or losing, I don’t think was a big thing. Just me being there was a huge thing and being there as a family was a huge thing,” she said.

The entrepreneur went on to add that she was present on the set of Naatu Naatu and he has been with her through some really tough times at work and also successes.

Upasana added that she had to be there with her husband on the set of Naatu Naatu as he was physically shaking and required support. The philanthropist said that Los Angeles was like a great vacation for her and being with Ram Charan was very nice. She further said that everyone there was very warm and that she didn’t expect it. She stated that it was an unknown territory for them, but nobody made them feel so.

Upasana further said that life hasn’t changed for the couple after the historic win. She revealed that Ram Charan likes to stay quiet and doesn’t like celebrating big things. She said that she is the one who does all of that.

RRR is the third-highest-grossing Indian movie and its total box office collection globally stood at around Rs 1,200 crore. Along with Ram Charan, the movie has other superstars like Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film revolves around the story of two revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they began fighting for their nation during the 1920s.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.