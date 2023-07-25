Uorfi Javed says 'Uncle, mind your own business' as a man says 'You spoil India's name' at the airport'

Uorfi Javed, an actress-turned-social media influencer, is always at the centre of attention thanks to her eye-catching clothes and curious fashion sense. A former contestant at Bigg Boss OTT, one of India’s most-sought-after drama reality shows, the TV star is no stranger to making conspicuous remarks in public for defending her bold and unconventional choices. The 25-year-old recently hit the headlines for indulging in a verbal spat with a man at the airport who slammed her for wearing revealing clothes. This heated exchange between the two was papped and uploaded on Instagram.

In the clip, Uorfi was seen leaving the airport wearing a green backless outfit when the man passing by confronted her over her clothes. The man holding a glass of water in his hands, said: “India ka naam kharab karti ho aise sab pehenne se” (You spoil India’s name by wearing such clothes).

Uorfi stood up against his remarks and retorted, “Aapke baap ka kuch jara hai? Uncle, jao apna kam karo (What do you have to do with it? Uncle, mind your own business).”

Despite her response, the man kept bulling her and said, “Nahi, hum bolenge” (No, I will say what I want), which further infuriated the TV actress and she lost her cool.

Uploaded a day ago, the post garnered over 1.3 lakh likes.

One user wrote: “Patriarchy is at its peak.” “Good job uncle,” said another.

“Uorfi belongs to India. Everyone respects themselves. Nobody’s respect belongs to anyone,” said a third user.

Some indulged in a heated debate, others supported the old man’s verbal spat.

However, while many have chided Uorfi over her fashion sense, some Bollywood stars and popular designers have praised her for her sense of style. Earlier, in an interview with Zoom Digital, Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she personally admires Javed’s confidence. Uorfi, in response, overwhelmed by the praises, took to Twitter to announce how much she admires Kareena.

In yet another post on Instagram, where she enjoys over 4 million followers, she wrote: “Kareena said she liked my confidence. My life is complete now! K bye. Someone pinch me.”

On the work front, Uorfi Javed first appeared in the 2016 TV show, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania. She also starred in Meri Durga, Bepannah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She was last seen on the reality show Splitsvilla X4.