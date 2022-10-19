Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan and her ‘not-so-good’ encounters with the paparazzi and the media have always made the headlines, owing to her choice of not getting clicked on by the media without permission. There have been several instances in the past when the actress-turned-politician has lashed out at paps for clicking her photos. In one such instance recently, Rajya Sabha MP, Jaya Bachchan had again come under the spotlight but for all the wrong reasons. Notably, it was during the last day of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai when Bachchan along with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was spotted arriving at the venue, however, it was interaction with the photographers that grabbed the attention.

While several photographers gathered around the actress to click her pictures, she went on to ask a few of them about their media houses and organisations. During this time, a photographer accidentally stumbled, to which Mrs Bachchan made a remark and it evidently didn’t go well with the people. After watching the person tumble, she remarked by saying ‘serves you well’ and further added ‘I hope you double and fall.’

Urfi Javed schools Jaya Bachchan over ‘insensitive’ remark at paps

While this incident did leave several people and fans upset and angry, it also caught the attention of social media sensation Urfi Javed who came out in support of the photographers. Slamming the veteran actress for her ‘misbehavior’, Urfi took to her IG story and shared the video further schooling Bachchan over being nice to others for gaining respect.

“Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’? Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re older to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them,” she wrote in the caption.

Following this, in another story, she penned a long note and shared her views on speaking up for others and respecting the space for creating equal opportunities for all. “I know all human beings can never be at an equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow – for that we all need to raise our voices,” a part of her note read.

In the meantime, ever since the video surfaced on the internet, people also shared it widely and further slammed Bachchan for the same.

