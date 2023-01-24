Known for her eccentric fashion choices, Uorfi Javed is no doubt an internet sensation and often grabs attention for her ‘out of the box’ outfits, mostly DIYs made from materials including paper, plastic, or bandages. One can love her or hate her, but simply can’t ignore her. While she has always garnered attention for her revealing outfits or controversial style choices, the social media influencer often gets trolled on social media. This time as well, Uorfi made the headlines once gain by going for yet another DIY outfit. With the use of black polythene bags, the actress created two different dresses and showed them off with confidence.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Uorfi shared a video of her new outfit further noting that she can even wear the dress to the red carpet. Referring to a similar dress that she made during her Bigg Boss days, she wrote, “I could literally wear this to a red carpet event not kidding. Also the og dustbin bag outfit I made in big boss was inspired by Komal Pandey! Keep inspiring.”

Check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



As far as the dresses are concerned, while the first outfit is a fit and flare one with straps, the second one seems to be a bodycon dress with a halter neck. Both dresses were made from black trash bags. A note written on the video reads, “So when I was in Bigg Boss, I made an outfit from dustbin bag, let’s repeat history but better.”

In the meantime, as soon as the video was shared, it grabbed the attention of many who took to the comment section. While a section of her followers lauded her dress, many also trolled her. A user wrote, “Finally, A better solution of Land Pollution”, while another user commented, “Wow this is called creativity. This is so cute and very creative.”

Another user jokingly quipped, “Matlab Shopping bag kachray main Ni Phenknay ?? Apko denay Hain.. (Should we then not throw our shopping bags in the garbage and instead give them to you?)”

So far, her post has amassed thousands of views along with several likes and comments.

