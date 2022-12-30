Unseen photo from Ranbir Kapoor's proposal to Alia Bhatt goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April this year and are already parents to a baby girl
While it has been months since Bollywood star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got hitched and have now also embraced parenthood, we can never get over their amazing wedding and moments together. Though we never got to witness the dreamy moment when Ranbir popped the question to Alia and proposed to her. Well, now it seems like our wishes are granted. Thanks to Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, because of whom we finally got our hands on the epic moment when Ranbir went on his knees and asked Alia for marriage. In a now-deleted Instagram reel, the veteran actress shared some special moments from the year 2022 and it was there that we spotted the special proposal photo.
The photo is from the couple’s Africa trip that they took earlier this year. In the photo, while Ranbir can be seen down on one knee while holding out the ring box to Alia, the actress on the other hand seemed quite overwhelmed with emotions and in disbelief.
While the reel has now been deleted, the particular photo has already gone viral and taken the internet by storm as fans were quite excited. Prior to this, Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor had once also shared another photo from this moment where Alia and Ranbir could be seen embracing each other. We could easily spit the ring box in Ranbir’s hand.
In the meantime, Soni Razdan also shared several glimpses from Ranbir and Alia’s wedding ceremony. On the other hand, Alia also shared a throwback video with some unseen pictures from the year 2022.
“Pics that never made it to the gram,” she added in the caption.
Ranbir-Alia’s love story
After dating each other for a long time, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in April this year in the presence of close friends and family members.
Months after this, the two announced the birth of their baby girl, Raha Kapoor on 6 November 2022. The two fell for each other on the sets of their film, Brahmastra.
