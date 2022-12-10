Ranbir Kapoor: 'Wonder why I took so long, I should have become a father earlier'

The year has been quite exciting and big for actor Ranbir Kapoor as he not only tasted success with his most-awaited film, Brahmastra but also stepped into some new phases of his life by becoming a husband and then also a father. It has just been a matter of a month since Ranbir Kapoor became a father to his firstborn, daughter Raha Kapoor with his wife Alia Bhatt on 6 November. Since then, the star couple has been on cloud nine and are enjoying every moment of parenthood with the little girl.

Recently, the actor while attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia opened up about a new phase in life after becoming a parent. He further spoke about fatherhood, sharing responsibilities with his wife, and on his ‘biggest insecurity’ among other topics.

In a video shared by Brut India, Ranbir upon being asked about how he feels about becoming a parent said that it is a ‘delight’ for both him and Alia. “We both discuss the value system that we want to pass on to our child. There are certain things like empathy, kindness, respect towards elders, equality and so many other so many different things you have imbibed from your parents or life that you want to pass on to the child,” he said.

Ranbir also spoke about sharing their parenthood responsibilities and said that they plan to balance it out with one taking a break while the other one is busy.

Ranbir Kapoor speaks on changes that came with becoming a father

Calling the phase an ‘exciting time’ for the both of them, Ranbir said that the words ‘I have a daughter’ has not yet hit him as he still can’t believe the same. “Everytime I say ‘daughter’ it goes like ‘Woah, what is this?’ I have stars in my head,” the actor added.

Furthermore, he also spoke about his biggest insecurity and quipped if he would be able to play football with his children with them being in their 20s and him in his 60s. “I wonder why I took so long as I should have become a father earlier,” he added.

