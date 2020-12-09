Unpaused, Nail Polish, Paava Kadhaigal, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4: Trailers This Week

Unpaused, an anthology on Amazon Prime Video, features stories by directors Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, Avinash Arun, and Raj and DK.

This week, Netflix has debuted the trailer of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, while Amazon Prime Video unveiled the official trailer of its Hindi anthology about the coronavirus lockdown titled Unpaused.

Here's a closer look at the trailers dropped this week.

Unpaused

Amazon Prime Video launched the trailer of its upcoming original movie Unpaused on 8 December. The anthology features stories by five directors Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, Avinash Arun, Raj and DK.

The official synopsis of Unpaused says the anthology, filmed during the lockdown, is about "love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope."

The film stars actors Richa Chadha, Ishwak Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Lillete Dubey, Rinku Rajguru, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shardul Bhardwaj, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Palash Prajapati, Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher, and Komal Chhabria.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4

The fourth and final instalment of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, starring Kiernan Shipka as a teenage witch, will release on Netflix on 31 December.

The trailer begins with Sabrina celebrating her birthday as a sense of foreboding pervades the place. The new season will see the protagonist take on the Eldritch Terrors, which are ancient, world-destroying beings.

Sweet Home

Sweet Home, releasing on Netflix on 18 December, is a South Korean series Based on the popular WEBTOON series of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan.

According to the official synopsis, Cha Hyun-soo moves to a new apartment after the death of his entire family in an accident. His life gets upended when people start turning into monsters and he struggles to survive.

Paurashpur

Alt Balaji has debuted the official trailer of its upcoming fantasy web series titled Paurushpur. It features Shaheer Sheikh, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman and Annu Kapoor in the lead.

The official synopsis reveals the show is set in 16th century India in the fictional kingdom of Paurashpur. Kapoor plays King Bhadrapratap Singh. "A toxic dynasty, that dictates women’s freedom, where the laws are so archaic that the women are disallowed from making decisions regarding their own bodies without the men in their lives. Shinde's character Queen Meerawati challenges the male-dominated laws in the kingdom, where women are objectified for desire and treated like a man’s property," reads the official synopsis.

Nail Polish

ZEE5's next feature, Nail Polish is a courtroom-drama with Arjun Rampal as the lead. The trailer was released on 8 December.

Also featuring Manav Kaul, Rajit Kapur, and Anand Tiwari, the ZEE5 Original is being directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna.

Described as a story about a murder trial, the film weaves the back story and court proceedings to showcase a journey of criminal discovery. Rampal essays the role of Sid Jaisingh, a high-profile defense lawyer in the film.

Pati Patni and Panga

Adah Sharma's upcoming web series on MX Player unveiled its trailer on 5 December. Directed by Abir Sengupta and starring Naveen Kasturia, Pati Patni Aur Panga sees Sharma play a transgender woman. Upon its release, the trailer faced a lot of flak on social media with users dubbing it as "transphobic" and "insensitive." Users called out the show's "problematic perspective" on trans experiences and presenting them for "comic relief."

Lupin

Netflix has announced a new show from the director of Now You See Me and Transporter 2, Louis Leterrier. Titled Lupin, the French series follows a man in pursuit to avenge his father, who was wrongly accused of a crime he did not commit. Omar Sy plays Assane Diop, a character inspired by the fictional 'gentleman thief' Arsène Lupin, created in 1905 by French writer Maurice Leblanc.

The show is set to premiere on 8 January.

Paava Kadhaigal

Netflix India's first Tamil anthology, Paava Kadhaigal, "explores how love, pride, and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories." The anthology has been directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivan and features an ensemble cast including Kalki Koechlin, Sai Pallavi, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prakash Raj, among others.

Paava Kathaigal will release on 18 December.

The Dig

Carey Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes and Lily James' The Dig is based on a true story of the discovery of Sutton Hoo.

The film follows archaeologist Basil Brown (Fiennes), who is hired by an aristocratic woman (Mulligan) to dig up her estate’s burial grounds. The project leads to the excavation of the real-life 7th century Anglo-Saxon Ship burial site. The film will release on Netflix on 29 January.