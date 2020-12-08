MX Player original web series Pati Patni Aur Panga faces backlash, dubbed as 'transphobic' and 'tone-deaf'
Pati Patni Aur Panga trailer is being criticised for its 'problematic perspective' on trans experiences and presenting them for 'comic relief'.
An upcoming MX Original Series, Pati Patni Aur Panga, starring Naveen Kasturia and Adah Sharma in the lead, is facing flak on social media with many users dubbing the show as 'transphobic' and 'tone-deaf'.
Written and directed by Abir Sengupta, the 6-episode series revolves around Romanchak (Kasturia) whose world comes crashing down when he discovers a secret about his wife, Shivani (Sharma). The trailer reveals Shivani as a transwoman whose past clouds Romanchak's judgement and eventually begins initiating divorce proceedings against her.
Check out some of the reactions here
A disgusting, harmful movie like Laxmi Bomb, gave way to more transphobic movies and shows
Now everyone wants to make something where the "twist" is that a certain character is trans
Or a trans character is the "horror" element
Fuck these people
Boycott #patipatniaurpanga
— Santa Faust (@AfreenZeb) December 7, 2020
TW: Transphobia MX Player's Pati, Patni Aur Panga starring Adah Sharma and Naveen Kasturia is a movie that follows the story of Shivani, a trans-woman who marries a man w/o telling him that she is trans. The movie is highly problematic as it uses trans experiences for comic-(1/6) — ayush🐓🐝 (@gaajarkahalwaa) December 6, 2020
problematic movie Laxmii. I do not understand this newfound obsession Bollywood has with mocking trans experiences. Cis-people have NO right to play trans characters much less portray them in such negative light. Trans people face various forms of gender violence-(3/6)
— ayush🐓🐝 (@gaajarkahalwaa) December 6, 2020
You didn't, sorry. This movie is utterly transphobic and offensive, perpetrating stereotypes that are especially dangerous to trans folk of India. Your statement that a trans woman isn't a woman by saying you "play a man" in this movie perpetrates transphobia further. — Bristi🌈🌈🌈 (@bristimc) December 8, 2020
This movie is Pati Patni aur Panga. The actress is Adah Sharma. Call them out.
— ash (@ClownSometimes) December 7, 2020
The series releases on 11 December MX Player.
