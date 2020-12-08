Entertainment

MX Player original web series Pati Patni Aur Panga faces backlash, dubbed as 'transphobic' and 'tone-deaf'

Pati Patni Aur Panga trailer is being criticised for its 'problematic perspective' on trans experiences and presenting them for 'comic relief'.

FP Staff December 08, 2020 11:11:38 IST
MX Player original web series Pati Patni Aur Panga faces backlash, dubbed as 'transphobic' and 'tone-deaf'

An upcoming MX Original Series, Pati Patni Aur Panga, starring Naveen Kasturia and Adah Sharma in the lead, is facing flak on social media with many users dubbing the show as 'transphobic' and 'tone-deaf'.

Written and directed by Abir Sengupta, the 6-episode series revolves around Romanchak (Kasturia) whose world comes crashing down when he discovers a secret about his wife, Shivani (Sharma). The trailer reveals Shivani as a transwoman whose past clouds Romanchak's judgement and eventually begins initiating divorce proceedings against her.

Pati Patni Aur Panga trailer is being criticised for its 'problematic perspective' on trans experiences and presenting them for 'comic relief'.

Check out some of the reactions here

MX Player original web series Pati Patni Aur Panga faces backlash dubbed as transphobic and tonedeaf

MX Player original web series Pati Patni Aur Panga faces backlash dubbed as transphobic and tonedeaf

MX Player original web series Pati Patni Aur Panga faces backlash dubbed as transphobic and tonedeaf

The series releases on 11 December MX Player.

Updated Date: December 08, 2020 11:24:24 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Adil Hussain’s film Nirvana Inn to screen on pay-per-view platform Cinemapreneur from 11 December
Entertainment

Adil Hussain’s film Nirvana Inn to screen on pay-per-view platform Cinemapreneur from 11 December

Nirvana Inn had its world premiere at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival, where it was selected for the Asian Project Market.

Jan Komasa’s The Hater on Netflix is a quietly chilling story about the virtual world’s revenge on the real world
Entertainment

Jan Komasa’s The Hater on Netflix is a quietly chilling story about the virtual world’s revenge on the real world

The Hater shows us, with sickening procedural detail — how easily we are manipulated, and how “perception” is everything.

Bombay HC quashes BMC's demolition order of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow after staying proceedings in September
Entertainment

Bombay HC quashes BMC's demolition order of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow after staying proceedings in September

Bombay High Court says the act of demolition was "actuated by legal malice," adding it disapproves of authorities using "muscle power" against citizens.