Nikkhil Advani, Raj and DK, others collaborate on Amazon Prime Video Original film Unpaused; teaser unveiled
Unpaused, starring Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, Rinku Rajguru and Gulshan Devaiah, among others, is an anthology set and filmed during the coronavirus lockdown.
Amazon Prime Video has launched the official teaser of its upcoming original movie Unpaused, which will be out on 8 December. The anthology features stories by five directors Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, Avinash Arun, Raj and DK.
The teaser opens with a voiceover which declares that a nationwide curfew has been imposed, setting the premise from March, when a lockdown to contain COVID-19 was announced. The teaser highlights a number of characters and moments based on friendship and hope in the midst of the pandemic.
The official synopsis of Unpaused say the anthology, filmed during lockdown, is about "love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope."
Here is the teaser
We can't control everything around us, but we can always fight ‘em with smiles on our faces! #UnpausedOnPrime
Trailer out on Dec 8!@rajndk@nikkhiladvani@TannishthaC#AvinashArun@nitya_mehra@gulshandevaiah@SaiyamiKher#KomalChhabria@RichaChadha@IshwakSingh@vyas_sumeetpic.twitter.com/nvWat63n6G
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) December 3, 2020
The film stars actors Richa Chadha, Ishwak Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Lillete Dubey, Rinku Rajguru, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shardul Bhardwaj, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Palash Prajapati, Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher, and Komal Chhabria.
Raj and DK, best known for Amazon series The Family Man and blockbuster Stree, helm the short Glitch, with Devaiah and Kher.
Batla House director Advani has teamed up with Chadha, Vyas and Singh for Apartment, while Chatterjee has directed the short Rat – A – Tat, featuring Rajguru and Dubey.
Chaand Mubarak, helmed by Mehra, features Shah, and Eeb Allay Ooo actor Bhardwaj. The director has previously directed three episodes of Made in Heaven.
Arun, who shot and co-directed Paatal Lok, has directed Vishaanu. The short reunites the director with actor Banerjee, who played the dreaded criminal Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Eddie Murphy's comedy Coming 2 America to release on Amazon Prime Video on 5 March, 2021
Coming 2 America will follow Akeem, now a king, and Semmi on a new adventure from his homeland, the fictional country of Zamunda to Queens in New York City.
Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, The Mauritanian, Sylvie's Love, Bombhaat : Trailers this week
Mariah Carey's Christmas Special is set to premiere on the heels of the 25th anniversary of the singer's iconic No 1 holiday anthem 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'.
Arjun Mathur talks International Emmy nomination, lockdown productivity and being selective about the roles he plays
Arjun Mathur became the first Indian actor to earn a nomination in the Best Actor category at the International Emmys, slated to take place on 23 November.