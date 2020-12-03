Nikkhil Advani, Raj and DK, others collaborate on Amazon Prime Video Original film Unpaused; teaser unveiled

Unpaused, starring Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas, Rinku Rajguru and Gulshan Devaiah, among others, is an anthology set and filmed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Amazon Prime Video has launched the official teaser of its upcoming original movie Unpaused, which will be out on 8 December. The anthology features stories by five directors Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nitya Mehra, Avinash Arun, Raj and DK.

The teaser opens with a voiceover which declares that a nationwide curfew has been imposed, setting the premise from March, when a lockdown to contain COVID-19 was announced. The teaser highlights a number of characters and moments based on friendship and hope in the midst of the pandemic.

The official synopsis of Unpaused say the anthology, filmed during lockdown, is about "love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope."

Here is the teaser

The film stars actors Richa Chadha, Ishwak Singh, Sumeet Vyas, Lillete Dubey, Rinku Rajguru, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shardul Bhardwaj, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Palash Prajapati, Gulshan Devaiah, Saiyami Kher, and Komal Chhabria.

Raj and DK, best known for Amazon series The Family Man and blockbuster Stree, helm the short Glitch, with Devaiah and Kher.

Batla House director Advani has teamed up with Chadha, Vyas and Singh for Apartment, while Chatterjee has directed the short Rat – A – Tat, featuring Rajguru and Dubey.

Chaand Mubarak, helmed by Mehra, features Shah, and Eeb Allay Ooo actor Bhardwaj. The director has previously directed three episodes of Made in Heaven.

Arun, who shot and co-directed Paatal Lok, has directed Vishaanu. The short reunites the director with actor Banerjee, who played the dreaded criminal Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok.

