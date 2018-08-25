Tyler Hoechlin to return as Superman for annual CW superhero crossover; series will also feature Lois Lane

Tyler Hoechlin will return as Superman for CW's annual Arrowverse crossover, reports Deadline. Reprising the role of Clark Kent, Tyler will be joined by Lois Lane, his love interest who is also a journalist. Casting for Lane's role will begin soon.

Executive producers of the series, Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner confirmed the news and said, "We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse. This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters."

The crossover event which spans three days will begin with the series The Flash on 9 December followed by Arrow and lastly, Supergirl. The report also adds that for this year, The Flash and Supergirl will swap time slots.

Tyler will be present in all three episodes and the crossover will also feature the very first appearance of Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose. Rose will be making history with her latest role as Batwoman, who is the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

As reported earlier, a stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season. Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

