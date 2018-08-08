You are here:

Ruby Rose cast as Batwoman for The CW, will play first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series

New York: Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between the network's other DC Comics shows, Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl.

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season. Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Rose wrote 7 August on Instagram that she's "thrilled and honored" and "an emotional wreck" over the news. As a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV.

Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix's Orange is the New Black.

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018 09:24 AM